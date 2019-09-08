The following stories are under consideration:
CALIF-BOATFIRE:LA _ In a significant expansion of the investigation into the Labor Day boat fire that killed 34 people, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Coast Guard served warrants Sunday at the Santa Barbara headquarters of Truth Aquatics seeking training, safety and maintenance records. Agents also searched two other boats belonging to the company, including one similar to Conception, a 75-foot vessel that burned and sank early Monday morning as it was anchored off the coast of Santa Cruz Island. Truth Aquatics is a dive boat operator that offers water and scuba outings. By Richard Winton, Matt Stiles and Mark Puente in Los Angeles.
NKOREA REFUGEE DEATH:LA _ When they heard the news about Han Sung-ok, they gathered from all corners of the capital and other South Korean cities near and far. Most had never met the 42-year-old single mother, who long ago had escaped from North Korea. She and her 6-year-old son Dong-jin had little contact with the outside world in the months leading up to late July, when they were found dead in a low-income Seoul apartment, possibly of starvation. But many fellow North Korean refugees felt like they knew her. They understood the dangers Han must have endured to reach this metropolis _ and the hardships that came with trying to make a new life. And so they converged amid the high-rises in downtown Seoul at a makeshift memorial, forming a stand-in family to keep vigil. That was weeks ago. The mourners are still there. By Victoria Kim in Seoul, South Korea (Moving at a later date).
NETFLIX-EGYPTIAN-THEATRE:LA _ North Hollywood-based librarian Christina Rice, 45, loves to see movies with her 9-year-old daughter at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. On a recent Friday afternoon, she trekked to the historic movie palace for a lively screening of the 1942 feature "Get Hep to Love," where she sat with former child actress Cora Sue Collins, who starred in the picture. The screening, part of the annual Cinecon Classic Film Festival, was a special moment for Rice. "To be in a theater like that on Hollywood Boulevard, with cinephiles just going crazy, and to be watching it with someone who was actually in the movie. ... Only in Hollywood," she said. But lately, Rice has been worried about the future of the beloved Egyptian. American Cinematheque, the nonprofit that has owned and operated the location for more than two decades, has been in protracted negotiations to sell the theater to an unlikely buyer: the streaming video giant Netflix Inc. By Ryan Faughnder in Los Angeles (Moving Monday).
BIDEN-WARREN:LA _ As Vice President Joe Biden contemplated challenging Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in August of 2015, he scheduled an important, private Saturday lunch at his official residence. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the guest, and Biden had an audacious idea on his mind: He was eyeing Warren as a potential running mate, according to associates. The two met for more than an hour without any aides present. Biden decided against running in 2016. So did Warren. When Biden decided not to run, he made a point of calling Warren to tell her of his decision, according to a person familiar with the call. And when Clinton got the nomination, both seemed to have missed their shot at the White House. But Donald Trump's upset victory in 2016 reopened the path. Today, Biden and Warren are leading contenders for the Democratic nomination, fighting over the future of the party and, soon, for the first time, meeting on the same debate stage. By Noah Bierman and Janet Hook in Washington.
LA-HOMELESS-BLACKS:LA _ Los Angeles is starting to address the forces behind the racial disparity in the city's homeless population. It would be hard to find a purer example than an encampment of black people who live under a freeway in Pacoima. By Gale Holland in Los Angeles (Moving at a later date)..
