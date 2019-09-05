The following stories are under consideration:
CALIF-BOATFIRE:LA _ A preliminary investigation into the Conception boat fire has suggested serious safety deficiencies aboard the vessel, including the lack of a "roaming nightwatchman" who is required to be awake and alert passengers in the event of a fire or other dangers, according to several law enforcement sources familiar with the inquiry. The probe also has raised questions about whether the crew was adequately trained and whether passengers received a complete safety briefing, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not have approval to comment publicly about the case. By Richard Winton and Mark Puente in Los Angeles.
WEA-DORIAN:LA _ Blustery wind and sideways rain lashed the low-lying coast of South and North Carolina on Thursday as Hurricane Dorian churned offshore, downing power lines and stately live oak trees, spawning tornadoes and threatening hundreds of thousands of coastal residents with intense flooding. After pummeling the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, killing more than 20 people, the erratic and wobbly storm weakened early in the week, only to pick up strength briefly overnight Wednesday and then weaken again. By Thursday evening, Dorian was a Category 2 as it moved about 30 miles south of Cape Fear, N.C., with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. By Jenny Jarvie in Charleston, S.C.
MUS-DOMINGO-INVESTIGATION:LA _ As Placido Domingo faced a second round of sexual harassment allegations Thursday, pressure mounted on Los Angeles Opera to take action against its general manager, and opera-world support for the singing legend began to wither. Eleven more women told The Associated Press that they were subjects of unwanted touching, persistent requests for private meetings, late-night phone calls and kisses by Domingo. The new allegations follow an Aug. 13 AP article in which nine women accused Domingo of sexual harassment and in some instances damaged careers when the women rejected his advances. By Jessica Gelt.
CALIF-VACCINES:LA _ Gov. Gavin Newsom's effort to change legislation that would tighten immunization rules for California schoolchildren could prompt a rush for new vaccine exemptions, revisions that go far beyond what his advisers have insisted would be nothing more than a "technical" tweaking of the proposal. The governor's eleventh-hour demands _ which could reduce or eliminate the number of existing vaccine exemptions that would be scrutinized by state officials _ were made just days before the Legislature adjourns for the year, creating confusion and new conflict at the state Capitol. And they have done little to temper passions on both sides of the debate. By Melody Gutierrez and Taryn Luna in Sacramento, Calif.
CALIF-OAKLAND-FIRE:LA _ The two men accused of turning an Oakland warehouse into an arts collective that became the site of one of the deadliest blazes in California history avoided criminal punishment Thursday, marking a stinging defeat for prosecutors and the victims' families after a yearslong battle over who was truly responsible for the 2016 Ghost Ship fire. By James Queally.
