DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-NIGHT1:LA _ Tuesday's debate _ at the ornate and historic Fox Theatre in the redeveloped downtown of Detroit _ marked the second gathering of the 2020 Democratic field, which is so large that even dividing the top 20 candidates over two nights has meant shutting some out. Though the election is more than a year away, the struggle for fundraising dollars and demonstrable voter support has made the debates crucial to candidates' ability to sell themselves as legitimate contenders and, in many cases, to survive. The two populist senators, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, were expected to draw the most attention, both from viewers and rival candidates. By Noah Bierman in Washington.
CALIF-TRUMP-TAXRETURNS:LA _ President Donald Trump will be ineligible for California's primary ballot next year unless he discloses his tax returns under a state law that immediately took effect Tuesday, an unprecedented mandate that is almost certain to spark a high-profile court fight and might encourage other states to adopt their own unconventional rules for presidential candidates. The law, signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on his final day to take action and passed on a strict party-line vote in the Legislature, requires all presidential candidates to submit five years of income tax filings. By John Myers in Sacramento, Calif.
THAILAND-CHILD-BOXER:LA _ In a boxing ring under a highway bridge, 14-year-old Pheeranut Salee-phol bounced between the ropes, his lean frame glazed with sweat. The sound of punches and kicks slamming into sinewy flesh mingled with the noises of the Bangkok street. Pheeranut absorbed the blows of a sparring partner who had two years and about 10 pounds on him. Three weeks ahead of his next bout, on a prime stage that could propel him further into the ranks of Thailand's top young fighters, Pheeranut was even more focused than usual. It has become a global fitness craze and a lucrative TV sport, but Thai boxing, or Muay Thai, remains steeped in tradition, a font of dreams for hundreds of thousands of child fighters _ many of whom enter professional rings well before they reach puberty. Pheeranut was 11 when he first arrived at the Pathum Wan Sports Club. The coaches looked askance at the skinny, asthmatic boy who spoke little and smiled less. By Shashank Bengali in Bangkok (Moving at a later date).
CALIF-FEST-SHOOTING-GUNMAN:LA _ As authorities try to determine the motive for the Gilroy Garlic Festival attack, investigators believe their best shot is through the digital footprint of 19-year-old Santino William Legan, according to law enforcement sources. Detectives have been looking through his social media, electronic devices and computer hardware but are still struggling to understand why he opened fire, killing 3 and leaving 15 hurt Sunday night at the famed food festival, the sources said. By Richard Winton, Laura J. Nelson, Hannah Fry, Hailey Branson-Potts and Jaclyn Cosgrove in Gilroy, Calif.
