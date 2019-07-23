The following stories are under consideration:
MUELLER-CONGRESS-GOALS:LA _ As a senior Justice Department official and then FBI director for 12 years, Robert S. Mueller III carefully guarded his reputation as a straight shooter in the midst of political upheaval and partisan warfare. His square-jawed, just-the-facts approach will be put to the ultimate test Wednesday when the former special counsel testifies for five hours in nationally televised House hearings about the Russia investigation, which examined Moscow's interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump's attempts to shield himself from the probe. Democrats and Republicans are plotting ways to transform his testimony into a series of politically charged sound bites they can use to attack or defend the president. By Chris Megerian and Jennifer Haberkorn in Washington.
SKOREA-YOUTUBE-DAD:LA _ When Mun Jung-ho launched his YouTube career a couple of years ago at the ripe age of 50, he wasn't sure what he wanted his channel to be about. Mun, a voice actor by day, experimented with various trends popular in South Korea. He dabbled in autonomous sensory meridian response, the tingle-inducing heightened-sound videos that were fast becoming all the rage. Then a few weeks in, a viewer commented on one of his videos: You remind me of my dad. Mun took the comment to heart and began playing the role of a "YouTube Dad" talking directly into the camera, accompanied by soothing ASMR sounds. By Victoria Kim in Seoul, South Korea (Moving at a later date).
BRITAIN:LA _ Boris Johnson, a British politician best known for his eccentric and unpredictable ways, overwhelmingly won a party leadership contest on Tuesday that also anoints him as the country's next prime minister. He is expected to take up the top post Wednesday, promising a swift divorce from the European Union. Johnson, 55, will immediately face an array of crises. A hard-line Brexiter, he insists Britain will depart the EU as scheduled on Oct. 31, despite bitter national divisions on how or even whether to do so. He also confronts high tensions with Iran over oil shipping in the Persian Gulf and a brewing rebellion within the ranks of his own party. By Christina Boyle in London and Laura King in Washington.
LA-CITYHALL-FBI:LA _ The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's top executive stepped down Tuesday, one day after FBI agents raided the utility's downtown headquarters. Mayor Eric Garcetti had announced weeks ago that David Wright, the DWP's general manager, would be leaving the utility Oct. 1. In the wake of the searches at the DWP and other city offices, however, Wright is leaving immediately, Garcetti said. By Dakota Smith, David Zahniser and Emily Alpert Reyes in Los Angeles.
