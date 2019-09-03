The following stories are under consideration:
CALIF-BOATFIRE:LA _ Rescuers have suspended their search off the coast of Santa Cruz Island for passengers who were trapped aboard the Conception when the diving boat caught fire and sank early Monday. The rescuers said there are no signs of additional survivors. Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said the federal agency started its investigation Tuesday morning. By Soumya Karlamangla, Hannah Fry, Mark Puente and Matthew Ormseth in Los Angeles.
DEMOCRATS-2020-SMALLDONORS:LA _ After all the promises that fundraising-as-usual was behind them and that charming the wealthy over canapes would take a backseat to chatting with regular human beings, Democratic presidential candidates spent a lot of time this summer in the Hamptons. Martha's Vineyard, L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood, and the well-manicured estates of Silicon Valley, too. Paying the bills without paying regular visits to the seaside homes and penthouse apartments of rainmakers turns out to be a lot harder than many candidates hoped. By Evan Halper in Washington (Moving at a later date).
MED-SEARS _ Dr. Bob Sears sits at a worn wooden desk near a cushioned exam table designed for pediatric patients. The room has only a few other trappings _ small molds of a child's foot and hand, hanging from a wall _ that suggest the routines of childhood. And there is nothing to suggest the notoriety that trails in his wake. But this office in affluent Capistrano Beach, Calif., is a hub in a nationwide movement that the medical establishment contends is a threat to public health. Sears' practice caters to parents the public largely labels as anti-vaxxers, people who no longer trust the scientists, doctors or government representatives who say vaccines are safe and that the risk of disease is far greater than the chance of an adverse reaction. By Melody Gutierrez (Moving at a later date).
