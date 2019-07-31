The following stories are under consideration:
DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-NIGHT2:LA _ Joe Biden tells Kamala Harris, "Go easy on me kid," as the 10 candidates take their spots for opening statements. The debate is airing on CNN. By Evan Halper and Seema Mehta in Detroit.
FED-STRATEGY:LA _ The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008, a risky move that clashes with its historical practice of taking such a step only when the economy is in real trouble. The small, quarter-point reduction in its key rate is meant to be preventive medicine in the face of global economic uncertainties, such as the U.S. trade conflict with China and Britain's messy exit from the European Union. In announcing its decision after a two-day meeting, the Fed highlighted elements of a solidly growing economy but stated that it was acting "in light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures." By Don Lee in Washington.
USCHINA-ALUMINUM-SMUGGLING:LA _ A Chinese billionaire and the company he founded were accused of hatching a scheme to avoid paying $1.8 billion in tariffs by disguising "huge amounts" of aluminum as pallets and smuggling the material into the United States, according to a federal indictment unsealed late Tuesday. China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., Asia's largest aluminum extrusion company, and Zhongtian Liu, 55, former president and chairman, are also accused of engineering bogus sales of the aluminum to related entities to inflate the company's revenues and deceive investors, authorities announced. By Alex Wigglesworth in Los Angeles.
CALIF-SECONDAMENDMENT-SANCTUARY:LA _ The blistering sun hung high above the barren landscape, 118 degrees of scatter-the-critters hot, as Tim Terral loaded a magazine into his 9-mm pistol. He narrowed his eyes, fixing his gaze on a target before a succession of pops cut through the silence. Bull's-eye. Today, his attention was focused on a small shooting target. But Terral has his eye on a larger one: California's tough gun control laws. Last month, other city leaders followed the Needles councilman's suggestion and declared this town along the Colorado River a "sanctuary city" for the Second Amendment. This conservative small town is part of California, but also quite apart from it. Those big-city politicians making laws in Sacramento, many people here are convinced, don't give one damn about a place like Needles. In the coming months, city officials hope to somehow cajole the state to allow Needles and possibly other border towns to be exempt from rules on purchasing ammunition, which would allow people here to buy ammo from out of state, and honor concealed carry permits for people who have obtained them outside California. By Hannah Fry in Needles, Calif. (Moving at a later date).
___
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.