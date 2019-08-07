Aug. 07-- Aug. 7--State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, is leading a four-way primary race for the 40th Legislative District seat, followed by Daniel Miller after an initial ballot count Tuesday night.
Lovelett received 12,643 votes in the race for the seat, or about 48% of the 26,581 votes counted. Miller, a Republican, is in second with 7,939 votes.
Democrat Carrie Blackwood of Bellingham received 5,517 votes, and Democrat Greta I. Aitken of Burlington received 416 votes.
The 40th District includes northwestern Skagit County, southwestern Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands.
Lovelett was appointed to the seat in February following the resignation of former Sen. Kevin Ranker. She served five years on the Anacortes City Council.
If elected, Lovelett said her priorities would be to continue work on affordable housing and homelessness, climate change, and programs to retrain workers employed in fossil fuel industries.
Lovelett was not available for comment Tuesday night.
Miller said if elected he would address the problem of over-taxation.
"My message was concern about people in 40th District being overtaxed," he said. "I'm counted on to go to Olympia and I'm not going to support a state income tax."
The person elected will serve through 2020, the remainder of Ranker's term.
The primary election will be certified Aug. 20, and top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
