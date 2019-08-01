A number of Lowe's workers across the U.S. will be losing their jobs, the home improvement company confirmed, because it is outsourcing their tasks.
Lowe's is hiring third-party assemblers and facility services to replace Lowe's workers who put together products like grills and patio furniture for customer orders, Lowe's spokeswoman Jackie Hartzell. The job cuts are already underway, she said.
Hartzell said the company would not release numbers of employees affected by the layoffs either locally or nationwide because the company expects to retain some employees in other roles.
The Wall Street Journal reported the number of affected employees is in the thousands, including several workers at each of Lowe's 1,800 stores.
The affected workers will be given transition pay and be able to apply for other open roles at Lowes, Hartzell said.
Lowe's employs about 300,000 people, Hartzell said.
In April, Lowe's announced plans to relocated hundreds of Wilkesboro jobs to the retailer's headquarters in Mooresville, and cut about 200 jobs at a Charlotte facility.
