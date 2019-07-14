July 14-- Jul. 14--A male victim had life-threatening injuries Sunday after a shooting in Lower Queen Anne, according to Seattle police.
One man was detained after the shooting, which occurred as officers responded to a fight and were trying to break up a large crowd that had gathered. The growing crowd was hostile and "repeatedly sought to interfere with life saving measures being attempted on the victim," police said in a news release.
Officers had been called to the fight at Second Avenue North and Mercer Street, outside the Seattle Center, just before 2 a.m.
After the man was shot and the crowd had been pushed back, people began breaking windows and surrounding the officers, the news release said. Officers from other precincts arrived at the scene for support, and paramedics were ultimately able to administer first aid once officers had secured the scene.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Police said they apprehended a man seen walking away from the crime scene after people in a passing vehicle shouted that the man was a suspect. A witness later positively identified the man, police said.
The suspect's car was impounded from the scene, and according to police, a gun was visible inside the car. A search warrant for the vehicle is pending.
The suspect is now in custody at King County Jail and is being investigated for assault.
Correction: This article has been updated to correct the time Seattle police released information about the shooting.
This post was updated with new information from a Seattle Police press release at 12:19 p.m.