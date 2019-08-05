CHICAGO _ The White Sox held a two-run lead in the fifth inning Monday with ace Lucas Giolito on the mound.
But the Tigers were threatening, with runners on the corners and the dangerous Miguel Cabrera up with one out.
Giolito got Cabrera to ground to second for an inning-ending double play, and he went on to earn his first victory in more than a month as the Sox won 7-4 in front of 16,942 at Comerica Park.
The Sox won for the third time in four games.
Giolito (12-5) allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings, struck out eight and walked two. He won for the first time since June 30, when he allowed one hit in five scoreless innings in a rain-shortened outing against the Twins.
Giolito entered with a 1-4 record and a 5.56 ERA in his last eight starts since June 19. He had a lead Monday before he threw his first pitch. Matt Skole drove in two in the first with a two-out bloop double to center.
The Tigers scored a run in the second and tied the game in the third on JaCoby Jones' solo home run to right.
The Sox reclaimed the lead with two in the fourth. Tim Anderson singled, moved to third on a double by James McCann and scored on Yolmer Sanchez's groundout to short. Ryan Goins knocked in McCann with a single.
The Tigers scored one in the sixth, but the Sox responded with three in the eighth. McCann drove in Anderson with a single to left. Jose Abreu and Jon Jay added RBI singles.
Anderson had three hits and scored twice. McCann, Abreu and Sanchez each had two hits. The Sox finished with 14 hits and have had at least 11 in three of the last four games.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):