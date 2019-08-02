ST. JOSEPH, MO. _ As of noon Friday, Patrick Mahomes hadn't dug a spoon into the frosted flakes cereal that bears his name, Mahomes Magic Crunch.
But it's on the menu.
"I like frosted flakes," Mahomes said at training camp on Friday. "I told them to get it as close to frosted flakes as they could. And it's a little healthier, less sugar. So I'll be able to eat a little bit of during the season."
Mahomes said he's seen social media posts of people purchasing the cereal sold at Hy-Vee stories in Missouri, Kansas, Southern Iowa and Nebraska.
Hy-Vee will carry Mahomes Magic Crunch until it sells out, and $25,000 of the proceeds will go to Mahomes' charity, the "15 and Mahomes Foundation," as well as PBL Sports, Inc.
"I'm glad we have that fan base that supports me and what I do for the foundation," Mahomes said.
The cereal is also a hit on shopping sites. Ebay has a box going for as much as $33. Another has a case of 12 listed at $315.
"I have a box I'll keep forever," said Mahomes, who said he had signed a fan's box of the breakfast cereal after practice on Friday and saw others in the crowd.
___
(c)2019 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):