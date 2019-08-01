Carrying your phone along on a bike ride is a great way to navigate _ if you can see it. It doesn't do much good if you have to stop to get the phone out of a saddlebag or reach into the back pocket of your bike jersey to make sure you made the right turn at the fork in the road. With Timbuk2's Radar Box Goody Bag, you have an excellent option for accessing your phone while keeping your eyes forward. The waterproof bag mounts on your top tube just below the handlebars, and it's designed to hold your phone flat with the screen face up. A clear plastic top allows you to see your phone, but the waterproof bag protects it from the elements. The bag is large enough to store other necessary items as well, like an energy bar, keys, patch kit, or multitool. A cable pass-through even allows you to charge the phone while you ride if you bring a portable battery. Anti-scratch fleece lining in the bag protects screens, sunglasses or other sensitive items. A secure hook-and-loop system makes the bag simple to attach or detach when you leave your bike. For road cyclists who like to explore, this is an excellent way to ensure you find your way home.
