July 29-- Jul. 29--A? group of 10 Marquette High School graduates gathered in the hallway of the now-middle school campus Wednesday and signed their names on wall boards along with the year of their graduating class: '64.
It had been 55 years since they finished school at the small, downtown Yakima Catholic campus, but they weren't done leaving their mark.
"We created this wall out here between our offices for all of our alumni," Principal Gregg Pleger said to the group. "You guys are going to be the first to set an example."
The first phase of a campus-wide, $7 million remodel project started in June and should be done in December. The construction at Marquette this year will include security improvements, science lab upgrades and a fine arts facility on the second story. New classrooms will allow sixth-graders to move into the seventh- and eighth-grade middle school building.
A century ago, the school was established as a Jesuit high school. The all-boys high school closed in 1968. Roughly a decade later, it would reopen as the coed Marquette Middle School, which about 50 middle-schoolers attend each year. St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School is a campus of roughly 350 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The last time the antiquated building underwent a major upgrade is unclear.
Transformation and tradition
When renovations to the century-old building kicked off, school administrators found signatures from Jesuit priests in a cove of the building, Pleger said. This spurred the idea of making an official alumni wall to memorialize all of the students who passed through the halls -- even before the middle school's time. By inviting alumni like the Class of '64, school administrators hope to gather as many signatures as they can and eventually seal them behind Plexiglass to be preserved and added to over time.
"It's kind of (addressing) how can we keep traditions alive at Marquette? And one of those ways is to bring those who graduated (back). You hear their stories, and it's just clear as day," said Pleger.
On Wednesday, 10 Class of '64 graduates returned to their high school with two of their coaches, who also signed.
"After you're around them a little while, it doesn't seem like they're any different than they were at that particular time," basketball coach Hal Dodeward said of the group of old friends before pressing his pen to the wall.
The group used blue markers to sign their names, representing the school's blue and white colors during their time.
On Aug. 17, middle school graduates from throughout the years are expected to take green pens to the same wall, since the middle school's colors are green and white, said Pleger.
Tom Champoux, a member of the Class of '64, said he had been student body president and learned life lessons such as integrity while studying at Marquette, which he and his classmates referred to as "The Rock." Coming back this week, he said he was glad to see it being upgraded to better serve future students.
"We knew it wasn't nice and fancy, but we fell in love with this place," he said, adding that it was time for a change that catered to a new generation.
Updates in phases
The three-phase improvement project will extend the campus' life, and bring it into the future.
The building structures are still sound, according to inspectors in recent years, Pleger said. But the school needed upgrades to remain competitive.
"Lots and lots and lots of kids have gone through the school with no air conditioning," Pleger gave as an example. "(The renovation) is going to create a better learning environment for our kids and then we'll be able to move and continue on (as a school)."
Roughly $4.3 million has been raised through private donations, stakeholders and alumni, he said.
The Mother Joseph Center, which hosts pre-kindergarten classes, and the St. Joseph Elementary building -- which predates Marquette -- also are undergoing construction in phase one. More instructional space will be created at Mother Joseph to attract new students while a new kitchen and cafeteria will be created at St. Joseph, for example, Pleger said. This portion of the renovation is expected to be complete in December, while students in sixth grade will move into Marquette after the school year ends, he said. Classes will be able to continue through the construction period.
The second phase includes new bathrooms, elevators and classrooms in the church basement. Pleger said this phase will begin when more funding has been secured. The target completion date is August of next year.
As that is being wrapped up, construction will begin to build a new full-sized gym where the Mercy Building is. The new gym will have bleachers, locker rooms and coach's offices, among other things. The goal is to finish in March 2021.
For now, the building is a construction zone. But it will remain a capsule of memories for current and former students, like the Class of '64.
