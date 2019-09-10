Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--A 21-year-old man was accidentally shot and killed in Selah Friday night while practicing disarming techniques, according to a Selah Police Department news release.
Around 11:50 p.m., police responded to an accidental shooting in the 500 block of Selah Avenue. Police were told that two men had been practicing disarming techniques after watching YouTube videos.
While the gun was initially unloaded during their practice, they later reloaded the gun and failed to unload it before once again practicing the techniques, the news release said. A single round fired, striking one of the men. First aid was administered by officers, but the victim succumbed to his injury.
The Selah Police Department urged community members to exercise care and caution when dealing with firearms.
