Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--The suspect in the July 17 killing of Alyssa Dodd was extradited from Missoula County to Spokane Friday afternoon.
The Missoula County Attorney's office said Bryce Thompson waived his right to oppose extradition during a court appearance earlier this week.
In interviews with Spokane police, he confessed that he planned to kill Dodd, who was his girlfriend at the time, according to court records. He said he didn't go through with a plan to also kill Dodd's sister.
Thompson had been jailed in Missoula County since July 17 after he fled Spokane and was arrested in Montana. He was booked into Spokane County Jail at about 5 p.m. Friday.
Thompson is charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.