Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--A 43-year-old man who appeared to be having a mental crisis allegedly pointed a handgun at Clark County sheriff's deputies Wednesday night and was arrested after a short standoff.
Two deputies responded around 10 p.m. to the area of 49th Street and St. Johns Road for a report of an audible disturbance, the sheriff's office said in a news release. A caller told 911 they heard a man and woman yelling.
Fifteen minutes later, the deputies entered an apartment complex in the 3500 block of 49th Street. They encountered a man holding a gun, which he pointed at them, according to the sheriff's office.
"Deputies retreated and summoned assistance. The man went inside his residence," the sheriff's office said.
Numerous deputies and Vancouver police officers were called in to assist with the situation. A short standoff followed, and the man eventually emerged from his home, "discarded a loaded handgun on the driveway and was taken into custody without further incident," deputies said.
The man, who was not identified, appeared to be having a mental breakdown and was suicidal. He was evaluated at a hospital, according to the sheriff's office, before being booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault, stemming from his pointing the gun at law enforcement.