Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--A 39-year-old man was taken to jail Sunday morning after an hourslong standoff near Spokane's South Perry district.
Spokane police were called to a home in the 1600 block of East 8th Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on reports that a person had been assaulted with a knife. The victim was able to leave the residence, but police said in a news release the assault suspect, Jeremey Barkus, refused to leave the home.
The assault victim, who is related to Barkus, was treated and released. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
Members of the SWAT team arrived on scene, as well as hostage negotiators, K9 officers, an explosives disposal team and fire and medical personnel. Authorities were able to enter the home and take Barkus into custody a little before 10:30 a.m., according to a news release.
Barkus is believed to have set fire to his bed during the incident, complicating the process of clearing the scene, according to police.
Barkus was booked into the Spokane County Jail just before 11 a.m. on charges including domestic violence, arson and other warrants, according to police.