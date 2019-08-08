Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--A 24-year-old Toppenish man was arrested after two men were stabbed Tuesday evening at the Toppenish Flea Market, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said.
Police were called about a report of three men were fighting just outside city limits in the 900 block of West First Avenue around 5 p.m.
A 29-year-old man from the Wapato-Toppenish area was treated for non-life-threatening knife wounds at Astria Toppenish Hospital and released.
Another man, 32, of Toppenish was treated more serious knife wounds at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, but the injuries also were considered nonlife-threatening, a news release from the sheriff's office said. He was in fair condition Wednesday.
The suspect fled on foot but was located by Yakama Nation police in the 100 block of Fort Road about a quarter-mile west of the crime scene. The suspect wasn't Native American and the investigation was turned over to the sheriff's office.
The circumstances leading up to the fight and the relationship between the suspect and victims weren't immediately clear, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of two counts of assault, the sheriff's office said. Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson set bail at $200,000 during a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.