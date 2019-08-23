Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--A man apparently shot at another person tonight, but his bullet struck a home instead, according to officials with the Walla Walla Police Department.
Officers arrested Noel A. Perdoma after receiving reports of shots being fired in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street at about 7 p.m.
Perdoma allegedly shot near the face of a 54-year-old person, whom police said is believed to be an acquaintance of Perdoma. The bullet struck a nearby house.
When officers contacted Perdoma, he was in possession of a stolen firearm, police said. He was arrested for investigation of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the WWPD news release.
