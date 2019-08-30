Aug. 30-- Aug. 30--Spokane police identified and charged a man suspected of over $14,000 worth of property damage in downtown Spokane two weeks ago.
The man police have identified as Jessie L. Clemens can be seen on surveillance video committing property crimes throughout downtown between 5:30 and 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 15.
At the Liberty Building on North Washington Street, a man is seen pulling off a lid and dumping a barrel of grease onto the pavement and down the alley into the parking lot. The cost of cleanup is currently over $6,202, according to a Spokane Police Department statement.
At the Sherwood building on North Riverside Avenue, the same man was caught on video stealing newspapers, kicking a picture frame and pulling a large screen TV off the wall, the statement said. The television fell down a flight of stairs, causing over $8,000 in damage, according to police.
The man was next seen on video upstairs in the Chase Bank Building on West Main Avenue, where he tipped over a garbage can and rolled it across the sky walk, according to the statement, which led him to River Park Square mall, where he picked up a bench and threw it against the picture windows of the clothing store Francesca's, according to the police department.
The window bowed but did not break, and the man reached inside and stole a blue baseball cap and a necklace, the statement said.
Clemens has a criminal history in Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas and Washington. He was convicted for robbery in King County in May.
Clemens told police he lives "here and there" and does not have an address in the area.
He was already in jail on a separate charge for robbery, which he allegedly committed the day following the property crimes.
A downtown precinct officer identified Clemens by comparing photos of recently booked inmates from Spokane County Jail to the surveillance photos.
In connection to this incident, Clemens was charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree malicious mischief and one count of second-degree malicious mischief.