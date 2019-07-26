July 26-- Jul. 26--MOUNT VERNON -- A 32-year-old Concrete man was charged Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of attempted murder after an alleged shooting in Hamilton this week.
Scott Elis Fritts is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail for the shooting late Tuesday evening in the 34000 block of Hamilton Cemetery Road near Hamilton.
According to documents filed in Skagit County Superior Court, Fritts allegedly went to the house of an acquaintance and shot him in the chest with a small-caliber handgun. He then also began firing a shotgun at the victim, documents state.
A threatening note was allegedly found at the scene, and Fritts had allegedly previously made other threats against the victim, documents state.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to the hospital, but was intercepted on his way by a medical crew, who took the man to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment.
Fritts was arrested Wednesday morning at a residence where he was staying in the 600 block of Shiloh Lane in Sedro-Woolley, documents state.
Fritts is set to be arraigned Aug. 2.
