Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--A man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly firing multiple rifle rounds from his truck at people in High Bridge Park on Friday afternoon.
Doyle Miracle, 54, allegedly fired rounds from two different trucks within minutes of each other at the park around 1 p.m., according to a news release. No one was injured, but a bullet damaged one victim's car.
Spokane Police Department SWAT team members, hostage negotiators, K9 officers and Major Crimes Unit members, along with the Spokane Fire Department, were all involved in the arrest, and multiple roads were closed before Miracle was detained without incident, the news release said.
Three victims positively identified Miracle from a lineup, according to court documents.
He was charged with first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and four counts of drive-by shooting. His bail was set at $50,000 by a Superior Court judge Monday.