NEW YORK _ A 30-year-old man was crushed to death by a falling elevator in New York on Thursday, officials said.
The victim was just stepping off the lift when it fell from the first floor toward the basement about 8:30 a.m., pinning him against a shaft wall inside the 23-story building, known as the Manhattan Promenade, at 344 Third Ave. near E. 26th Street. He died at the scene.
At least two other people were inside the elevator when it fell. Firefighters were able to free them and they were unhurt.
City Buildings Department inspectors were investigating the death.
