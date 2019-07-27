July 27-- Jul. 27--Seattle police are investigating after a man involved in a collision in Rainier Valley was found with a gunshot wound and died Friday.
Two drivers and a parked car were involved in a crash at 45th Avenue South and South Othello Street near Othello Playground. One driver went to check on the other, who said he had been shot, said police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud.
The driver called police, who responded around 6:50 p.m. The wounded man wasn't able to provide police with many details because of his condition. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died that night, Michaud said.
Police believe the man was shot before the collision. But it's not clear if the man was shot in his car or if he was shot at another location and then drove away, Michaud said. A gun was not found at the scene.
Seattle Fire Department said the man was 71, but the King County Medical Examiner's Office will officially identify the man.
Homicide and crime-scene detectives are investigating and hope to obtain any surveillance video that shows the drivers in the time leading up to the collision.
Police were blocking the roadway in the immediate area Friday night, and Michaud said he did not have an estimate for when it might reopen.