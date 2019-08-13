Aug. 13-- Aug. 13--A Spokane police officer was shot at during a traffic stop but not injured late Monday on the South Hill.
Just before midnight an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle in which the officer believed was Jordan G. Brown, who had a warrant for his arrest, said Spokane police Cpl. Ron Van Tassel. The officer's car and the vehicle he was attempting to pull over collided and then someone inside the vehicle fired several shots at the officer near Walnut Street and Ninth Avenue.
The officer was not struck, but three bullets struck the officer's car, which no longer could be driven, and the suspect fled, Van Tassel said.
Police closed off streets from Maple to Monroe streets and Seventh to about 12th avenues to search for the suspect, Van Tassel said.
Later, police learned Brown, 28, was outside the search area, and he was arrested in a car near Fifth Avenue and Thor Street, police said in a news release.
Police sent texts and recorded messages at about 1 a.m. to residents in the area of Ninth Avenue and Monroe Street asking them stay inside their homes. Police sent messages to residents three hours later that the incident was concluded.
