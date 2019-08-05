Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--A 27-year-old man was flown to a Seattle hospital on Sunday after he crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the Chehalis man, who was driving a tow truck, was headed north on I-5 in Lewis County. One mile south of Chehalis, troopers say he crashed into a tractor-trailer when it stopped for traffic.

The man was hurt and flown to Harborview Medical Center.

Troopers say the Chehalis man was following too closely and not paying attention.

___ (c)2019 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) Visit The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) at www.theolympian.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.