July 11-- Jul. 11--A man who sent child pornography to an unwitting acquaintance while living in Vancouver was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail.
James C. Voreis, 33, pleaded guilty June 7 in Clark County Superior Court to first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He originally also faced a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.
After Voreis met a man during a brief encounter, the two began communicating by text message, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A short time later, Voreis sent the man numerous unsolicited images of child pornography through a cellphone app, the affidavit said. The man reported the images and provided his phone to forensic investigators with the Vancouver Police Department Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit.
Voreis is required to register as a sex offender for a 2000 conviction and had a listed address in Longview. But a police officer routinely spotted him leaving his mother's residence in Vancouver, the affidavit said. After obtaining a search warrant, an officer arrested Voreis on Feb. 1 as he left the home in sleepwear.
"How did you know I was here; my registered address is in Longview?" he asked the officer, according to the affidavit. A family member confirmed Voreis had been living at the home since November 2018, the affidavit said.
Joshua Baldwin, Voreis' defense attorney, said his client has autism spectrum disorder, which might have contributed to him not registering as a sex offender. Voreis said little during the hearing other than to confirm that he receives Social Security benefits.
Judge Jennifer Snider called the case "unusual" before following the recommended sentence.