July 30-- Jul. 30--A 20-year-old Vancouver man was sentenced Friday in Clark County Superior Court to a year in jail for raping two girls in separate incidents.
Raeshaun Marquis Bolds pleaded guilty to second-degree rape of a child in two cases. Bolds was sentenced to a total of seven years imprisonment between the two cases, but six years were suspended, according to court documents.
He was also granted the special sex offender sentencing alternative, which allows defendants to serve all or part of their sentence out of custody while participating in a sexual-deviancy treatment program. Bolds will serve his jail sentence before undergoing treatment. He will also receive about five months' credit for time he has already served, court records say.
Bolds is required to register as a sex offender for life.
In November 2016, one of the victims, a 12-year-old girl, snuck out of her residence -- after communicating with Bolds for about a week via Snapchat -- and spent the night at his house, according to an affidavit of probable cause. She told investigators Bolds gave her alcohol and then forced her to have sex, despite her repeated requests for him to stop, the affidavit said.
A few months later, during an interview with a Clark County sheriff's deputy, Bolds denied communicating with the girl at all, according to the affidavit. Bolds said she was at his house for a few minutes and that she likely didn't know he was there, the affidavit said.
Bolds did, however, provide a DNA sample, which matched bodily fluids recovered during a sexual assault exam, the affidavit said.
In August 2018, a woman called 911 to report that her 13-year-old daughter had been raped by Bolds, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
After communicating via Snapchat for some time, the girl snuck out of her friend's house while staying the night there, according to the affidavit. She met up with Bolds, and they had sex several times in Bolds' van, which deputies later found at his home, the affidavit said.