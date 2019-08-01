Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--MOUNT VERNON -- A man convicted for his role in a March 2018 drive-by shooting in Burlington was sentenced Wednesday to 37 years, four months in prison.
Keith Rawlins, 51, was found guilty last week of 10 of 11 charges, including three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one count of drive-by shooting.
At his age, Rawlins' long sentence is equivalent to death in prison, Rawlins' lawyer, Devin Hennessey, said.