July 20-- Jul. 20--A man living in local, temporary housing pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from licking a Conoco clerk's face in April.
Rodney Boban, 39, made a deal with prosecutors to have charges reduced from fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and possession of both meth and cocaine to fourth-degree assault and cocaine possession. His sentencing is scheduled for July 29.
He allegedly grabbed the woman around the waist, licked her face, pulled her into the cooler, and told her to take off her pants in April at the Ninth Avenue gas station, according to court records. Police said the man also had cocaine and meth with him.
The woman told him to stop, and he eventually did and left the store, records stated.
