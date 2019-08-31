Aug. 31-- Aug. 31--A Walla Walla man accused of trying to run over a woman he thought parked incorrectly pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Sam R. Castillo, 34, was initially charged with second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle after he allegedly tried running over a woman parked at the Rose Street Safeway at about 10:50 p.m. on June 8. However, the charges to which he pleaded guilty were amended: fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence and hit-and-run-attended vehicle.
His sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Witnesses and the woman told police Castillo was yelling obscenities at the victim as she put her groceries in her 2001 Acura. He then revved his 2007 Toyota Camry's engine, backed up, and drove toward her, records stated. She ducked within her car's rear passenger door, and Castillo struck the door.
He left the store's parking lot, records stated, and police found him at his home, after reviewing surveillance video, and arrested him. Both the victim's and Castillo's car were damaged, records stated, with more than $750 damage to her vehicle.
He was released from jail on June 11 pending court proceedings.
Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.