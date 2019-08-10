Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--A man was hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday morning after he was shot Friday night in North Spokane.
Police identified a suspect but did not arrest him, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.
The shooting happened just before midnight on Friday after a "domestic situation" between the shooter and the victim at an apartment complex near the intersection of North Monroe Street and West Maxwell Avenue, the news release said.
A second confrontation reportedly took place outside, leading up to the shooting. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the chest. He fled a short distance before collapsing at the intersection.
Spokane police officers responded to the shooting and found him lying in the road. They provided medical care before medics arrived, according to the news release. A Washington State Patrol trooper responded to the scene and contacted the shooter, who reportedly cooperated with authorities.
Criminal charges are pending, the news release said.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for witnesses or video footage of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and use reference No. 2019-20149960.
Neither the victim nor the suspect were named by police.