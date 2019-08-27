Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--A 28-year-old man accused of making racial threats toward an African American woman walking with her infant in Vancouver appeared Tuesday morning in Clark County Superior Court.
Austin James Lansdon was booked Monday into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of two counts each of malicious harassment and unlawful imprisonment.
Judge Bernard Veljacic set Lansdon's bail at $30,000, which was the state's requested amount.
Deputy Prosecutor Julie Carmena noted that Lansdon has a handful of prior convictions -- malicious mischief, DUI and domestic violence-related harassment, among others -- as well as multiple violations of no contact orders.
Lansdon shook his head when Carmena told the judge about the violations, but he did not further react or speak during the brief hearing.
Veljacic also granted an anti-harassment order to protect the victim named in the allegations.
Police were called Aug. 18 to the 3900 block of Main Street. The woman told police she was walking when a stranger approached her, began yelling racial slurs and made threats of physical violence toward her and her baby. During the confrontation, he grabbed the stroller and prevented the woman from moving away, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
A motorist stopped to help, and the man let go of the stroller and walked away, police said.
When the motorist left, the violent stranger ran back toward the victim and her child. She was able to run across the street and call 911, according to police.
Detectives would like to speak with the motorist who offered help and any other possible witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police Detective Dustin Goudschaal at 360-487-7436.