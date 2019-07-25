July 25-- Jul. 25--HAMILTON -- A 32-year-old man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night by another man.
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office was called to the 34000 block of Hamilton Cemetery Road about 11:19 p.m. to a report that a man had been shot, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.
The victim drove in a private car toward the hospital, but was intercepted on his way by a medical crew, the release states.
He was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, the release states.
Deputies began to investigate and located a suspect at a residence on Shiloh Lane in Hamilton, the release states.
The 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident, the release states. It's suspected the two know each other.
Deputies are continuing to investigate.