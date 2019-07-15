SAN DIEGO _ Early last month, the Padres were considering their options with Manuel Margot.
Or rather, they were considering Margot's options.
It was a real possibility the center fielder would be optioned to Triple-A to get more at-bats in an effort to let him finally work out _ without the pressure and difficulty of daily major league games _ some issues with his swing and approach at the plate.
Then he started hitting while Wil Myers kept not hitting. Further, Margot kept reaching base and then making things happen when he got there.
Margot, who until recently had rarely been able to draw a walk and last year seemed to forget how to run the bases and slide into them, has been doing all those things extremely well, including Saturday when he walked four times and scored twice in the Padres' 7-5 loss to the Braves.
In 79 plate appearances since June 3, Margot has a .405 on-base percentage. That's about 40 points higher than the best he had been in the handful of similar hot stretches in his three major league seasons.
The last of his career-high four walks Saturday was intentional, but the others required him to lay off pitches the 24-year-old contact hitter simply has seemed incapable of for so much of his career. That means not just pitches outside the zone but strikes early in counts that aren't in advantageous spots.
"It's something I've been talking about a lot," Margot said Sunday through interpreter David Longley. "My whole career, I've always made contact. I've always tried to make contact. But that contact wasn't necessarily ideal contact for me. So I started working on trying to make contact on pitches I can do damage on."
The runs Margot scored after two of his walks Saturday gave the Padres leads, including his dashing home and executing an excellent slide to put the Padres up 4-3 when the Braves tried to get Fernando Tatis Jr. in a rundown in the seventh inning.
That was Margot's 12th steal in 12 attempts this season. He was 11-for-21 in 2018, sometimes due to poor decisions and sometimes due to poor slides _ something he worked on last season and through this spring.
"I've got experience at this point," Margot said recently. "It's been about three years I've played regularly. It's reached a point where I should take advantage of that experience and apply it every day."
Margot is once again getting a chance to do so.
After the Padres tried to let Myers play through his struggles, leaving Margot out of the starting lineup 27 times in a 38-game stretch from May 11-June 22.
With Myers at that time batting .221 with a .317 on-base percentage and striking out more frequently than anyone in the majors, Margot started June 23. He started the next seven games and has started 12 of the past 15.
He has raised his on-base percentage 52 points to .312 since May 28. That is still not good enough for a center fielder whose best asset is his speed, and he has been slightly higher at later points in previous seasons before sinking.
"You can't plan on getting on base just off hits," Margot said. "So it's drawing walks too and finding ways to get on first. That lets the speed play and puts pressure on the other team."
One sign that this new success can stick is that he has in his past 79 plate appearances chased just 23.6% of the pitches he has seen outside the strike zone. His 27.5% chase rate for the season is a career low and second lowest on the team (behind Greg Garcia's 20.7 percent).
"It's a point of pride," Margot said. "It's a lot of fun. I'm definitely grateful to be part of the team. Every time you get the opportunity to be part of major league team, you have to enjoy it and you have to know those opportunities aren't always there. So good or bad or whatever, you have to enjoy it."
