Shirt worn by Argentinian soccer player Maradona is displayed ahead of auction by Sotheby's, in London

The shirt worn by Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup quarter final against England is displayed ahead of it being auctioned by Sotheby's, in London, Britain, April 20.

 Toby Melville/Reuters

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona helped Argentina beat Germany to lift the World Cup in Mexico City, the shirt he wore in the game has returned to his homeland.

Germany's Lothar Matthaeus, who swapped shirts with Maradona, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and it was handed over to the country's football association (AFA) by collector Marcelo Ordas on Wednesday.



