SEATTLE _ Perhaps if he finished the sixth inning, he might have had a few words for the amassed Toronto Blue Jays fans in their yearly invasion and overwhelming occupancy of T-Mobile Park when Canada's team comes to Seattle.
Two years ago, in a must-win game at then Safeco Field, he tossed seven shutout innings against the Blue Jays and walked off the mound screaming and pointing: "This is my house! This is my house!"
But now in the final weeks of his tenure with the only organization he has ever known, and just happy to be feel the electricity of the stadium, the lather of exertion and the energy from competition after months away from it, Hernandez said nothing after he handed the ball to manager Scott Servais and wandered back to the dugout with two outs in the sixth.
What would he say? He knows it won't be his house much longer. It's too early for goodbye. And too late to say he's back.
Besides a large portion of those invading opposing fans, aware of his circumstances, joined the small but vocal section of the King's Court and other pockets of Mariners fans that made up the crowd 34,590 for a standing ovation. He wasn't dominant. He wasn't the vintage King Felix despite wearing the name on his back. But he was back pitching again and that mattered to him and many others who endured the ups and downs, the magic and disappoint, the wins, the losses and the games he should've won since making his big league debut in 2005.
In a season where the Mariners haven't won much, and didn't expect to, they didn't win yet again. And the nature of 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays was familiar to many Mariners fans _ Hernandez pitches well enough to be in line for a win, leaving with the lead, the Mariners find a way to lose the game.
A night after a strong showing in Friday's victory, the Mariners inexperienced bullpen imploded in the seventh inning, giving up four runs, and then allowed another in the eighth, turning a 5-2 lead into a two-run deficit.
The Mariners offense wasn't quite as potent, failing to take advantage of 15 base runners in the game. They were 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position, left 10 runners on base and had Jake Fraley and Daniel Vogelbach, yes, Daniel Vogelbach, thrown out at home on infield ground balls.
That's a recipe that has cost Hernandez so many wins on a resume that should be better.
Hernandez had given Seattle 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and four strikes. And it was forgotten in the failures of Matt Wisler and Reggie McClain in the decisive seventh inning.
For a little reminder of Hernandez's history with wasted starts, he has pitched six-plus innings and allowed two runs or fewer 214 times in his career. Of those 214, he has taken 59 no-decisions and 26 losses. Since he only went 5 2/3, this game can't add to that regrettable and unbelievable total.
He needed just seven pitches to get through the first inning in order. Although his first pitch of the game, yielded a semi-scary result. Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette ambushed the first-pitch sinker and hit a long fly ball that looked like it might carry over the wall. But it died near the warning track and dropped into center fielder Fraley's glove just in front of the wall.
Hernandez then retired hyped rookies Cavan Biggio and Vlad Guerrero Jr. with a soft ground ball to first base and foul pop out of the infield.
The Mariners gave Hernandez a lead in the bottom of the first. Kyle Seager, who has been his teammate longer than any player on the roster dating to 2011, continued to produce at torrid rate. He smoked a one-out single to right score a pair of runs off of Toronto opener Wilmer Font.
After Hernandez retired the Blue Jays in order in the second inning, they got to him in the third. He wasn't without mistakes made in this outing. A curveball left over the plate was hammered by Teoscar Hernandez into the upper deck of left for a solo homer. Later with two outs, Bichette made sure his that his second ball in play off Hernandez wouldn't be caught. A badly misplaced fastball was turned into a screaming line drive into the unbridled mass of inebriation known as The 'Pen.
