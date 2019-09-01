ARLINGTON, Texas _ Perhaps it was a fitting that the Mariners' final game in the wind-swept mausoleum that is Globe Life Park, a place where many a quick-paced game and mistake pitches disappeared and were never heard from again, was a 3-hour, 39-minute, pitch-filled, baserunner-laden marathon of an 11-3 victory with temperatures on the sun-baked field of more than 100 degrees.
With the win, the Mariners' record at the stadium first known as The Ballpark in Arlington improved to 100-126 all time. The Mariners' first game here was on June 13, 1994. In a 17-9 loss _ also fitting _ Ken Griffey Jr. hit a grand slam and drove in six runs in defeat.
In a small blip of organizational history, Yusei Kikuchi won the Mariners' final game at the venue. The young lefty, who is known to sweat in a snowstorm, allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and a strikeout and needed multiple jerseys to make it through five innings to earn the win and improve to 6-9 on the season.
Kikuchi wasn't particularly sharp or effective, only working one inning without a baserunner _ the last of his outing.
But the Mariners provided him with ample run support against an array of Rangers relievers who were making a bullpen start, made possible by the September 1 roster expansion. The Mariners also took of the expanded rosters, getting scoreless innings from Dan Altavilla (sixth), Austin Adams (seventh) and Brandon Brennan (ninth), who were all activated from the injured list before the game and a scoreless eighth from Sam Tuivailala to secure the win for Kikuchi.
Seattle scored four runs in the first inning off lefty Brett Martin, who three 33 pitches and only recorded two outs, before Kikuchi threw a single pitch. A bases-loaded walk from Daneil Vogelbach, a run-scoring infield single from Dylan Moore and a two-run single from Dee Gordon provided a useful lead.
Having not homered in the first three games of the series, which seemed like an impossibility given the park's long-ball friendly environment and the Mariners' propensity to smack dingers, Tom Murphy ended the drought with a solo homer into the visiting bullpen. It was his 17th of the season. Daniel Vogelbach followed with a line drive over the wall in right field for his 29th of the season. It was 11th time this season that Mariners hitters have hit back-to-back homers.
But it was the Mariner' third homer of the game that offered a sentimental parting gift from a player to a stadium that has brought him so much joy and so much success.
Kyle Seager, who has tormented Rangers pitchers in Globe Life Park, crushed a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, sending a 420-foot blast into the upper deck of right-center to give the Mariners double digit runs. It was Seager's 19th homer of the season.
He'd been unusually quiet at the plate for the first three games of the series, which was surprising considering this has been a hitting heaven for much if nine-year career. He had just three hits in his first three games and struck out in three of his four at-bats on Sunday.
Coming into Sunday's game, he had a .302/.366/.532 slash line with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 homers and 43 RBI in 76 games. He's been one of the most successful opposing hitters in the stadium's 26-year history. With the homer, he is tied for second most extra-basehits with 40 and sixth most RBI at 56.
For those unaware, the Rangers will be moving to the new stadium across the street, which is still under construction. It's has been creatively named Globe Life Field. It will feature a climate controlled environment and a retractable roof, which is useful considering the sweltering heat in the Texas summers and the propensity for thunderstorms. It will also feature a playing surface that is predominantly synthetic turf made by Shaw Sports Turf. Texas will join the Rays, Blue Jays and Diamondbacks as the only teams that don't use real grass for their playing surface.
The current stadium won't immediately torn down. It will instead be reconfigured for the new XFL team _ the Dallas Renegades.
Globe Life Park was originally known as The Ballpark in Arlington when construction first began in 1992, replacing the old Arlington Stadium. It opened on April 1, 1994 with an exhibition game between the Rangers and Mets. The first official game was on April 11, 1994 between the Rangers and Brewers.
