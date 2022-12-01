Jerry Dipoto (copy)

Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto heavily credits Andy McKay for the organizational success the team has experienced since 2015.

SEATTLE — After overseeing a farm system that has developed into one of the best in baseball, Andy McKay has been rewarded for that success along with his loyalty and longterm commitment to the organization.

On Wednesday, the Mariners announced that McKay has been promoted to assistant general manager.



