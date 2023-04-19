Robbie Ray spent some 20 minutes out in right field Tuesday afternoon, running a series of sprints between cones and continuing to take baby steps in his return from a Grade 1 flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

"It's going really well," Ray said in the Mariners dugout a few minutes later. "The soreness has gone away. I'm pretty encouraged by all the drills and stuff I've been doing."



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?