TORONTO — Luis Castillo on Friday became the first Mariners pitcher to toss seven-plus shutout innings in a postseason game, dominating and demoralizing a stacked Blue Jays lineup, while leading the Mariners to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series.

With the win, the Mariners are a victory from going to the American League Division Series and guaranteeing at least one postseason game at T-Mobile Park.



