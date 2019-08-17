DENVER _ The Miami Marlins' first lead of their road series against the Colorado Rockies was short-lived. Jon Berti hit a leadoff home run that soared 451 feet to right-center field at Coors Field on Saturday only for it to be quickly erased in the bottom half of the inning in the start of another eventual rout.
The Rockies hit five home runs against the Marlins _ who have now given up home runs in a franchise-record 19 consecutive games _ in an 11-4 win to clinch the series against Miami. It's the fourth time in the last five games and sixth time during this 19-game stretch the Marlins have given up at least four home runs in a single game.
The Marlins (45-77) will look to avoid the sweep against the Rockies (56-67) on Sunday. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m.
Hector Noesi, who gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, gave up home runs to Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon in the second and fifth innings, respectively. Noesi has given up 16 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings over three starts.
Adam Conley gave up a leadoff home run to Ryan McMahon in the sixth. McMahon and Ian Desmond went back-to-back in the seventh inning against Wei-Yin Chen to end the home run barrage.
Garrett Cooper, who had the day off in Friday's 3-0 loss to begin the series, led the Marlins offensively with an RBI double and a solo home run.
