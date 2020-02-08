Chelan County

Darious Demone Hypolite, 35, and Martika Desiree Mersadies Diaz, 30, both of Wenatchee

Jeffrey Scott Becklund, 63, and Maricris Alinea Hernandez, 45, both of Desert Aire

Edgar Negrete Romero, 29, East Wenatchee, and Maria Magdalena Avalos Dias, 32, Quincy

Reece Allyn Kneedler, 20, and Brianna Lynn Hofstetter, 23, both of Wenatchee

Jose Manuel Montoya, 23, Tonasket, and Guadalupe Guillen Esquivel, 23, Wenatchee

James Christopher McVay, 54, and Nancy Elizabeth Ellis, 49, both of Republic

Nicholas Michael Murray, 32, and Laura Weeks Shane, 33, both of Palo Alto, California

— Cala Flamond, World staff

