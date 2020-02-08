Chelan County
Darious Demone Hypolite, 35, and Martika Desiree Mersadies Diaz, 30, both of Wenatchee
Jeffrey Scott Becklund, 63, and Maricris Alinea Hernandez, 45, both of Desert Aire
Edgar Negrete Romero, 29, East Wenatchee, and Maria Magdalena Avalos Dias, 32, Quincy
Reece Allyn Kneedler, 20, and Brianna Lynn Hofstetter, 23, both of Wenatchee
Jose Manuel Montoya, 23, Tonasket, and Guadalupe Guillen Esquivel, 23, Wenatchee
James Christopher McVay, 54, and Nancy Elizabeth Ellis, 49, both of Republic
Nicholas Michael Murray, 32, and Laura Weeks Shane, 33, both of Palo Alto, California
