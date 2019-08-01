Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--Pat Martin finished third overall to highlight a strong showing by Yakima golfers in the Washington State Women's Golf Association State Championship last week at the Walla Walla Country Club.
Martin, a 10-time Yakima City champion, closed with an 81 for a 237 total, six shots behind Gretchen Klein and five back of runner-up Michelle Hood.
In the overall gross competition, in addition to Martin, Nancy Eglin finished ninth (245), Robin Cole was 12th (248), Michelle Yarbrough was 14th (256), Barb LaBissoniere was 17th (258), and Lori Nulliner 18th (260).
In overall net, Martin was ninth (216), Barb Fortier was 15th (218), Ann Hall was 23rd (221) and Merrilee Hurson was
33rd (225).
Two aces for LaBissoniere
It's been a good week on the golf course for Barb LaBissoniere.
LaBissoniere's solid showing in last week's Washington State Women's Golf Association State Championship at the Walla Walla Country Club included a hole-in-one during the final round.
Then on Tuesday, she recorded another ace, this time back home at the Yakima Country Club.
At Walla Walla, LaBissoniere aced the 120-yard 13th hole using a 7-iron. Shelly Yarbrough, Dona Dunovant and Kathy Provazek-Ross witnessed the shot.
On Tuesday, she aced the 129-yard sixth hole using a 28-degree hybrid. Rose Rutherford and Mary Owen witnessed that shot.