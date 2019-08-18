Aug. 18-- Aug. 18--For more than two decades, Alan Schurman's famous Iron Ranch wowed people of all ages with its extensive collection of historic machinery and relics of a now-passed industrial age. The Rural Heritage Fair has drawn thousands of visitors to this sprawling property over the years to check out vintage cars, decades-old farm equipment and hundreds of other oddities.
That era, however, has come to an end. Schurman died in February. He was 76 years old.
"In restoring old tractors, Alan's skills were legendary; both as an engineer, and as a machinist and welder," reads Schurman's obituary at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. "He was loved and deeply appreciated by those that knew him, and respected by all who shared his passion for old machinery."
And to those who do share that passion, now's the opportunity to start or add to a collection of your own. Schurman's family is auctioning off most of the pieces, and welcomed people to the property on Saturday to take a look at what's available.
Aumann Auctions, an Illinois-based company that specializes in vintage power, is conducting an online auction of more than 2,900 lots, likely containing more than 5,000 individual items.
"Alan's collection is one you would think exceeds a normal collection," said Jodi Reynolds, operations manager for the auction.
That's one way to put it. Schurman's collection is massive. Dozens of spark plugs fill glass display cases. Model cars line the walls of a large shop. Soda memorabilia, porcelain gas station signs and a neon flashing display reading "popcorn" are scattered around. Rusty gears, chains and other bits and bobs are piled atop pallets to be sold in heaps.