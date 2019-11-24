HONG KONG — In nearly six months of unprecedented unrest in Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous city’s government and its backers in Beijing have tried to paint the pro-democracy movement as a fringe and violent uprising led by radical protesters.
On Sunday, voters in Hong Kong seized on the city’s only direct elections to send an unmistakable message that the movement has broad support.
Backed by historically large voter turnout, pro-democracy candidates won in a landslide, taking 388 council district seats compared with 58 for pro-government candidates and winning majority control of all 18 council districts. Results for six seats were still not final early Monday morning.
The outcome ensures that the opposition will have an overwhelming majority of the 452 district council seats, providing them a greater say on the election committee for helping select Hong Kong’s next leader, known as chief executive.
The results send a strong rebuke to the Hong Kong government and its supporters in China for their handling of a political crisis that shows no signs of abating.
What started as a protest movement against proposed legislation allowing extraditions of criminal suspects to China has evolved into a furious defense of Hong Kong’s autonomy from Beijing and a condemnation of a police force seen as increasingly brutal toward mostly young demonstrators.
With lopsided election results on their side, protesters and pro-democracy candidates can level more popular pressure on Hong Kong’s embattled chief executive, Carrie Lam, whose hard-line approach has infuriated people in this city of 7.4 million. Lam can also expect pressure from pro-government politicians, some of whom are already blaming her leadership for the electoral drubbing.
Despite that, experts say there’s little evidence to suggest Lam will deviate from Beijing’s calls to continue cracking down on protests and refrain from offering policy solutions or compromise.
“The record turnout and surge in support for pro-democracy candidates in this election underlines the breadth and depth of dissatisfaction with Carrie Lam and the Hong Kong authorities,” said Ben Bland, research fellow at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, and author of “Generation HK: Seeking Identity in China’s Shadow.”
“However, given how few powers these district councils have, we shouldn’t overstate the impact of these results,” he added. “The government, and Beijing, ought to be disturbed by the signal Hong Kongers are sending, but they are unlikely to change course.”
Hong Kong has been ruled under a special “one country, two systems” principle ever since it was returned to China by Britain in 1997. That affords Hong Kongers with more rights than their counterparts living in mainland China, such as freedom of assembly, an uncensored internet and a free press. However, “one country, two systems” is set to expire in 2047, fueling the anxiety about Hong Kong’s future that’s erupted into protests. And the arrangement, even now, provides little in the way of voting powers.
The district council, a consultative body with no lawmaking powers, is akin to city councils in the United States. Unlike legislators, who are chosen, partly, by different interest groups, district councilors are the only public officials selected directly by voters.
In an outpouring reminiscent of the 2 million protesters who marched against the extradition bill in June, voters flooded polling stations Sunday morning, forming lines that snaked across plazas and outside post offices and schools.
“This is unprecedented,” said Eric Lee, an assistant to District Councilor Andrew Chiu, a member of the pro-democracy camp. “People generally don’t wake up this early on a Sunday.”
The election offered a rare respite from the unrest and violence that have beset Hong Kong nearly every weekend since the summer.
“I’m voting for the first time so that the younger generation can still have freedom,” said Suker So, a 35-year-old air conditioner repairman walking out of a polling station in the suburb of Sheung Shui that was shrouded in tear gas a week earlier.