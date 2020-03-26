Wisteria is one of those love/hate plants. An arbor graced with a blanket of lavender blooms viewed from below is a sight to behold in spring. But later it becomes not so much fun as suckers spring up, rampantly growing somewhat reminiscent of a jack-in-the beanstalk attitude.
Beware of this lovely vine, as it can eventually overwhelm its supports with crushing strength, mangling wood.
I know of an elegant, two-story country home more than 100 years old that had a fantastic display every spring of lavender wisteria hanging off the eaves of a wraparound porch. I also know those vines nearly tore away the porch posts as the wisteria climbed upward. The owners had to replace the entire porch, providing stronger supports for those hefty vines beyond the porch.
My own experience with this legume was in a lattice-topped courtyard that was gorgeous while the wisteria was blooming, but those enthusiastic vines destroyed the lattice.
Slow to grow until it becomes established, wisteria then takes off. It favors a full or mostly sunny area and doesn’t require a lot of water once established.
Cut wisteria in winter and again right after spring blooming to encourage flower production. Remove suckers and trim back long streamers to keep wisteria directed where you want it. After a dramatic flower show in spring, trim back the vine and it’ll put on another show in late summer, although not as dramatic. Pruning encourages new growth and flowering.
Give wisteria plenty of space because it will demand it, whether you plan for it or not. It’s not a vine easily contained. In fact, it can wedge itself between crevices, shingles — wherever a bit of crawling space is available. In addition to vining up an arbor, it can be trained as a multi-stemmed shrub or somewhat tree-like when limited to just one leader.
Wisteria needs early support, but then can become self-supporting as it grows. It also can be planted to sprawl down a bank as a ground cover, although blooms won’t be as evident and showy.
We see more Chinese (Wisteria sinensis) and Japanese (W. floribunda) than the eastern native (W. frutescens). The Oriental ones are fragrant and bloom before leaves appear in spring. The American natives produce leaves followed by blossoms without fragrance. The latter are less aggressive than the Oriental ones and probably not as available in nurseries.
A beautiful, awe-inspiring vine while in bloom, wisteria is an enthusiastic one that calls for maintenance and good judgment. Keep this in mind as you select that cute little vine that appears so innocent in the nursery.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.