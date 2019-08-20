MIAMI _ Through his meals, Venezuelan John Pardo touched hearts and served as inspiration for thousands of people in the second season of "MasterChef Latino." And he did everything "in his own way."
Pardo took advantage of his participation in the program broadcast by the Hispanic network Telemundo to show the world the main ingredient of his triumph in life: "Yes you can when you want."
"I wanted to show that there are no limits. The limits are set by oneself, they are in the mind," Pardo said in an interview at his Miami home. "This is how I live my life; I don't put limitations on myself. I am not a 'superhero' or anything special ... but if I, who am in a wheelchair, can do it, everyone can do it."
Pardo said he is the first person in a wheelchair to participate (and become a finalist) in a reality cooking show in the United States.
A graphic designer and businessman, Pardo, 46, is about to release a documentary called "I Did It My Way" (johnpardodidit.com), which recounts his nearly 28-day and nearly 500-mile journey on the Camino de Santiago, known in English as the Way of Saint James.
The Camino de Santiago is a series of Christian pilgrimage routes of medieval origin that go to the tomb of the apostle Santiago el Mayor, located in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia, Spain.
Pardo's documentary was awarded first place in the 2018 WorldFest Houston with the Gold Remy for best documentary.
"I describe the 'Way' as a metaphor for my life; in it, I leave a testimony of great experiences, friendships, and teachings. It is much more than a trip, or a blog. It is a documentary piece that seeks to reveal with realism and simplicity that we can develop when we set out to do something and work on it," Pardo said.
Pardo made the journey in the wheelchair he regularly uses, not a modified or electric chair, because it "is his legs." Armed only with a GoPro camera, Pardo took his August 2017 journey on the longest route, the oldest, crossing the Pyrenees from France, an experience that he says "allowed him to learn to shed material and put his ideas in order."
"(The documentary) is a human project that seeks to help motivate all those people who are going through difficult times in their lives, with my philosophy that the only obstacles in our lives are those that we put in front of ourselves in our minds," Pardo said.
Another of his projects about to "get out of the oven" is his book called "Cook Your Way."
"I have recipes that I have been writing down for 20 years. I want to tell my story with the kitchen: the gastronomy that I have known in my travels, tell why I like cooking so much, how I have evolved in it until I get to "MasterChef Latino" _ and explain why the ingredients are so important," said Pardo, who says he loves to find the ingredients in organic and local markets. "I go to Coconut Grove markets and even Homestead to get the vegetables; there are some great farms there."
Pardo says he has loved to cook since he was 5 years old.
"The first thing to clarify is that John is a strength in every way. He is a person who proposes something with an objective and achieves it. And his condition has never been an impediment for him; on the contrary, it gave him more strength and push," said Italian chef Ennio Carota, one of the judges at "MasterChef Latino" and winner of a prestigious Michelin star.
"John is an inspiration to everyone. "MasterChef" is produced in 64 countries of the world ... and for the first time in history a person in a wheelchair competed ... an extraordinary cook," award-winning Mexican chef Benito Molina, another of the "MasterChef Latino" judges, said about Pardo.
Pardo teaches private cooking classes and his exquisite home, which he designed and describes as an Eastern Oasis, is frequently listed for rent to travelers.
"I have always been like that, hardworking and a fighter," Pardo said. "I started my working life in Venezuela when I was 15 years old in an export company that I had with my cousin, in which we manufactured and designed for the most famous brands of surf clothes, and imported sports equipment."
Pardo is the son of an American mother and a Venezuelan father but grew up mostly in Venezuela. His life changed radically when he was 21; a gunshot in his back left him paraplegic.
"Because of my youth and immaturity, I faced some criminals who wanted to steal my car ... I bled so much that I think I died three times," he said.
The young businessman, accustomed to surfing, participating in triathlons, marathons, swimming, and extreme sports, Pardo was left in a wheelchair without being able to move his left arm. He returned to the United States for rehabilitation and has remained in the U.S. for 25 years.
"After the accident, I fell into a deep depression, but I soon got up. My personality is like that, always a fighter," he said.
Pardo says he inherited his love for cooking from his mother's and grandmothers' kitchens, and now he is tackling the job of thanking _ one by one _ the encouraging comments he received from thousands of followers on the networks during the program. He says "MasterChef Latino" was only the first "dish" of his extensive menu of surprises.
"For me, it has been a valuable opportunity to sow my message of inspiration and inclusion in all people; so that through my testimony they know that they can always achieve their goals, despite the adversities," Pardo said.
___
(c)2019 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):