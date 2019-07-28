SEATTLE _ It's been a good weekend for Matthew Boyd.
He was back home with his family. He celebrated his daughter's second birthday. And on Sunday, pitching back at the ballpark where he grew up rooting for Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson, he pitched another gem.
Boyd allowed a run and just three hits, with 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings. But there would not be a 'W' next to his name in the box score.
The Mariners tied the game in the bottom of the eighth against Joe Jimenez, then they walked it off in the 10th against reliever Jose Cisnero _ sweeping the four-game series from the Tigers, 3-2.
Dylan Moore led off the 10th with a double and scored on a bloop single to center by J.P. Crawford.
It was the sixth straight loss for the Tigers.
Interestingly, and perhaps telling, Shane Greene was not used in the bottom of the ninth or 10th inning _ although he did begin to loosen up before the 10th. Manager Ron Gardenhire had said before the game that he would give Greene an inning regardless of the situation. He hadn't pitched since Wednesday.
The Tigers could be close to a deal for Greene.
Domingo Santana, with two outs against Jimenez, blasted a solo home run to left field to tie the game. Jimenez had dispatched 14 straight hitters over five outings before Santana whacked his 95-mph fastball.
Boyd used five pitches, but he really needed only his four-seam fastball and slider. They were electric. He got 11 swings and misses with both pitches and the average exit velocity on balls put in play against him was just 80 mph.
What ultimately got him in trouble were walks. He walked two in the seventh and with one out, gave up a line-drive double to left-handed hitting Kyle Seager. One run scored and Boyd, at 111 pitches, left to a warm ovation from fans behind the Tigers dugout.
It was a 2-1 game and the Mariners had runners at second and third. Right-hander Buck Farmer was summoned and the Mariners countered with left-handed hitting Daniel Vogelbach. Farmer, who had allowed 15 of 31 inherited runners to score this year, got him to line out to third.
Lefty Blaine Hardy came on next. He got lefty pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez to fly to center on one pitch.
The Tigers' offense, for the sixth straight game, couldn't muster more than two runs.
It didn't help that they played without right fielder Nick Castellanos, who was scratched just 30 minutes before game _ but it wasn't because he'd been traded.
The Tigers made the precautionary move after Castellanos complained of abdominal tightness. The Tigers will re-evaluate him Monday.
Niko Goodrum extended his hitting streak to eight games, hitting his 10th home run of the season, putting the Tigers up 1-0 in the fourth inning. In his last 12 games, he's hitting .382 (18-for-47) with three home runs.
Harold Castro, who replaced Castellanos in right field, made it 2-0 with an RBI single off left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone in the fifth.
The Tigers missed a chance to blow the game open in the fifth. They had the bases loaded and one out, but JaCoby Jones bounced into a 5-4-3 double play.
