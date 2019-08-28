AUSTIN, Texas _ Congrats to the University of Texas' newest professor: Matthew McConaughey.
The Moody College of Communication announced Wednesday that McConaughey has been appointed as a professor of practice to the Department of Radio-Television-Film faculty, starting in the upcoming fall term. The actor and Austin icon has served as a visiting instructor since 2015, when he began co-teaching the "Script to Screen" film production class with faculty member and director Scott Rice.
The man who gifted the world with "Dazed and Confused" character David Wooderson developed that course's curriculum, according to the university, which provides a "behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film's production."
McConaughey earned a film degree from UT in 1993. He picked up an Academy Award for his role in 2013 film "Dallas Buyers Club." According to the university, he has appeared in more than 50 films; memorable roles include "A Time to Kill" and "The Wolf of Wall Street," and he starred in this year's "The Beach Bum." McConaughey also turned in a tour-de-force performance in HBO TV series "True Detective."
The actor is a major presence in Austin's social scene, as well as a fixture at Texas Longhorns football games.
Last week, Austin FC leadership announced that McConaughey has signed on as an investor in the Major League Soccer team.
In case you were curious, here are the classes McConaughey has co-taught at UT:
Fall 2015: studied "Free State of Jones" (writer-director Gary Ross visited class along with producer Diana Alvarez)
Fall 2016: studied "Free State of Jones"
Spring 2017: studied "White Boy Rick" (director Yann Demange visited class)
Spring 2018: studied "White Boy Rick" and "The Beach Bum" (writer-director Harmony Korine visited class)
Fall 2018: studied "White Boy Rick" and "The Beach Bum" (director Yann Demange called into class)
Spring 2019: studied "The Beach Bum" and "The Gentleman"
Fall 2019: studying "The Gentlemen" and "Mud" (director Jeff Nichols scheduled to visit)
